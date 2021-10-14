Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 98.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,515 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPH. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1,889.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 866.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 56.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $19.22 on Thursday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.91 and a twelve month high of $21.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.08 and a 200-day moving average of $19.19. The firm has a market cap of $923.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.53 and a beta of 0.74.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $101.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.38 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

AMPH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Rong Zhou sold 5,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $106,696.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

