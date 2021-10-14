AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 23,243 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 309,521 shares.The stock last traded at $110.08 and had previously closed at $115.82.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMN shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities increased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist increased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $857.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total value of $113,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $836,810 in the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 183.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. 89.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile (NYSE:AMN)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.