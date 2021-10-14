Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 468,967 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Birch Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 21,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 69.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 42,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,510,000 after buying an additional 17,253 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth about $5,578,000. Payden & Rygel boosted its position in Amgen by 1.5% during the first quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 134,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 8.3% during the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $203.61 on Thursday. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.47 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $219.46 and a 200 day moving average of $236.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.41%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. SVB Leerink began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $222.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.58.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

