American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a growth of 429.0% from the September 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

AHOTF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$4.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.06.

Shares of OTCMKTS AHOTF remained flat at $$3.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,813. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.39. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $3.99.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP engages in investing in hotel real estate properties. It operates through the Premium Branded Hotels and the Economy Lodging Hotels segments. The Premium Branded Hotels segment provides premium branded, select-service hotel properties that have franchise agreements with international hotel brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and IHG.

