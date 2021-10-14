American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target Increased to $194.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price objective increased by Oppenheimer from $193.00 to $194.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the payment services company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of American Express from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $171.75.

American Express stock opened at $168.72 on Wednesday. American Express has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $179.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $134.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.16.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that American Express will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. American Express’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXP. REDW Wealth LLC grew its position in American Express by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of American Express by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 7,502 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of American Express by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,083 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

