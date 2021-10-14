American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target Increased to $194.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price objective increased by Oppenheimer from $193.00 to $194.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the payment services company’s stock.
AXP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of American Express from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $171.75.
American Express stock opened at $168.72 on Wednesday. American Express has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $179.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $134.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.16.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. American Express’s payout ratio is 32.21%.
In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXP. REDW Wealth LLC grew its position in American Express by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of American Express by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 7,502 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of American Express by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,083 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.
American Express Company Profile
American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.
