Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Lowered by Cim Investment Management Inc.

Cim Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,030 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 2.2% of Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. regents capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,155.72.

Shares of AMZN traded up $23.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3,307.95. 93,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,420,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 57.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,352.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,371.50. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,881.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,390,713. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $3,131,982.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,220 shares of company stock worth $13,881,341. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

