Amarillo Gold Co. (CVE:AGC) Director Buys C$75,000.00 in Stock

Amarillo Gold Co. (CVE:AGC) Director Rostislav Christov Raykov purchased 300,000 shares of Amarillo Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,108,547 shares in the company, valued at C$1,027,136.75.

Shares of AGC stock opened at C$0.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$99.95 million and a P/E ratio of -18.57. Amarillo Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.27 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 13.88 and a current ratio of 13.93.

Amarillo Gold Corporation, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, primarily in Brazil. The company's flagship property is the Mara Rosa project that comprises an area of 6,940 hectares of exploration tenements; and mining concessions, which cover an area totaling 2,553 hectares located near the village of Mara Rosa in the State of Goias.

