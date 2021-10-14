Amarillo Gold Co. (CVE:AGC) Director Buys C$75,000.00 in Stock

Amarillo Gold Co. (CVE:AGC) Director Rostislav Christov Raykov purchased 300,000 shares of Amarillo Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,108,547 shares in the company, valued at C$1,027,136.75.
Shares of AGC stock opened at C$0.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$99.95 million and a P/E ratio of -18.57. Amarillo Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.27 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 13.88 and a current ratio of 13.93.
Amarillo Gold Company Profile
Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies
Receive News & Ratings for Amarillo Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarillo Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.