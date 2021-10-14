Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) Short Interest Down 72.5% in September

Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 121,400 shares, a decline of 72.5% from the September 15th total of 441,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Aluminum Co. of China stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,099. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.00 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.24. Aluminum Co. of China has a one year low of $5.23 and a one year high of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aluminum Co. of China will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 180.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 278,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 178,888 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in Aluminum Co. of China by 415.3% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 168,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 136,158 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Aluminum Co. of China by 668.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 50,778 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 6.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 522,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 30,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China in the first quarter worth $276,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

Aluminum Co. of China Company Profile

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.

