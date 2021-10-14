Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Given New C$20.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ALS. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Altius Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$21.00 price objective (down previously from C$22.00) on shares of Altius Minerals in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$20.31.

Shares of TSE ALS opened at C$17.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$16.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$713.08 million and a P/E ratio of -3,444.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.67, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.89. Altius Minerals has a 1 year low of C$10.45 and a 1 year high of C$19.39.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$21.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Altius Minerals will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from Altius Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Altius Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4,000.00%.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

