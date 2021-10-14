Altium Capital Management LP Takes Position in Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT)

Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 8,292,602 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,517,000. Xtant Medical accounts for approximately 3.1% of Altium Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Altium Capital Management LP owned 0.10% of Xtant Medical at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Xtant Medical in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xtant Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Xtant Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Xtant Medical by 37.2% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 91,973 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 24,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Xtant Medical by 46.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 921,771 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 294,081 shares during the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.12. 256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,693,470. The firm has a market cap of $97.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.83. Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $6.58.

Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Xtant Medical had a negative return on equity of 33.50% and a negative net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $14.98 million during the quarter.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc designs, and develops orthobiologics and spinal implant fixation systems to facilitate spinal fusion in complex spine, deformity, and degenerative procedures. Its products include OsteoSponge, OsteoSponge SC, OsteoSelect DBM putty, OsteoSelect Plus DBM putty, OsteoWrap, OsteoSTX, Certex Spinal Fixation System, Axle Interspinous Fusion System, and Calix.

