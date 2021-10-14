Altium Capital Management LP Has $4.46 Million Stock Holdings in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Altium Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 29.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Altium Capital Management LP owned about 0.08% of Nevro worth $4,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,525,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Nevro by 23.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,515 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Nevro by 29.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Nevro by 1.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nevro by 8.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 558,186 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,866,000 after purchasing an additional 44,675 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NVRO shares. Citigroup lowered Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Nevro from $210.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair lowered Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $188.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.17.

NYSE:NVRO traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $117.46. 4,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,873. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.58 and a beta of 1.04. Nevro Corp. has a 52 week low of $99.54 and a 52 week high of $188.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.60. The company has a quick ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.21) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Nevro Corp. will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO D Keith Grossman purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $105.07 per share, for a total transaction of $735,490.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

