Altium Capital Management LP Has $3.54 Million Stock Holdings in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Altium Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 335,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,419 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP’s holdings in Immunovant were worth $3,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IMVT. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Immunovant by 0.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 250,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Immunovant by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Immunovant by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Immunovant by 21.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares during the period. 33.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Immunovant alerts:

IMVT stock remained flat at $$9.32 during trading on Thursday. 3,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,217. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.44. Immunovant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.68 and a 1 year high of $53.75. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 0.74.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). Research analysts expect that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IMVT shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Immunovant from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Immunovant from $55.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.60.

In related news, Director Douglas J. Hughes purchased 18,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $150,355.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Atul Pande bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 30,247 shares of company stock valued at $243,805. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.