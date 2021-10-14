Altium Capital Management LP Acquires 21,971 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Altium Capital Management LP raised its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 45.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 70,833 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,971 shares during the quarter. Globus Medical makes up 1.3% of Altium Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Altium Capital Management LP’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $5,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Globus Medical by 21.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 54.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,568 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 10,033 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 21.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,497 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 396.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,362 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GMED. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Globus Medical from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.54.

Shares of Globus Medical stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.60. 2,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,973. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.08. Globus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.36 and a fifty-two week high of $84.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.46.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $251.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Globus Medical’s revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Globus Medical news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $65,260.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $69,338.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,500 shares of company stock worth $198,016. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.