Altium Capital Management LP Acquires 117,352 Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Altium Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,352 shares during the period. Arcutis Biotherapeutics accounts for approximately 1.5% of Altium Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Altium Capital Management LP owned about 0.46% of Arcutis Biotherapeutics worth $6,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 545.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 291.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

In other news, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $62,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $104,250 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARQT. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.83.

NASDAQ:ARQT traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.01. 2,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,295. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $38.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.90 and a 200 day moving average of $25.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 0.15.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.10. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.