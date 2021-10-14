Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded the stock to a buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $18.12, but opened at $17.70. The Goldman Sachs Group now has a $24.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $40.00. Altice USA shares last traded at $17.48, with a volume of 45,095 shares trading hands.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ATUS. HSBC upgraded Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lowered Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Altice USA from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Altice USA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.68.

Get Altice USA alerts:

In related news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $82,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $237,720. 53.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Altice USA in the first quarter worth approximately $10,661,000. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,208,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 745.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 541,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,005,000 after acquiring an additional 477,636 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 10.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,066,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,405,000 after acquiring an additional 105,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 49,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.34.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 129.77% and a net margin of 8.00%. On average, analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Altice USA Company Profile (NYSE:ATUS)

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.