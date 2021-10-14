Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Rating Lowered to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $24.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $40.00.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Altice USA from $34.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Altice USA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Altice USA from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Altice USA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altice USA presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.68.
ATUS stock opened at $17.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.18. Altice USA has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $38.30.
Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 129.77%. Sell-side analysts expect that Altice USA will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.
In other Altice USA news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $62,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $237,720. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Advisors now owns 29,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 28,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 127,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 49,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Altice USA
Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.
