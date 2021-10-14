AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 9,400 Shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Scientific Games were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Scientific Games during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 422.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Scientific Games in the second quarter worth $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Scientific Games during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Scientific Games by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SGMS opened at $81.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.06 and a beta of 2.06. Scientific Games Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $87.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.28.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.73 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.15) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Scientific Games Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist raised their price objective on Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Scientific Games from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Scientific Games from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.90.

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

