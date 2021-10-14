AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 4,781 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 44.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,781 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Omnicom Group by 185.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 446.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

OMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.33.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $74.29 on Thursday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $86.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.60 and its 200 day moving average is $77.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 55.45%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.