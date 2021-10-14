AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $453,000 Stock Holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 30.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 266.7% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 11,040.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TWST. William Blair started coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TWST opened at $110.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.57 and a beta of 0.70. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12 month low of $74.25 and a 12 month high of $214.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.55.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $35.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.43 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 106.59% and a negative return on equity of 24.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 6,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total value of $677,277.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 33,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total transaction of $3,656,703.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,108 shares of company stock worth $16,178,016. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

