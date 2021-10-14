AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 39.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,323 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CIM. SSI Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Chimera Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Chimera Investment during the first quarter worth about $102,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Chimera Investment in the first quarter worth about $143,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Chimera Investment in the second quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Chimera Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of NYSE:CIM opened at $15.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.98. Chimera Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.24 and a fifty-two week high of $15.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.42. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $172.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.18 million. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 83.38%. The business’s revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.41%.

Chimera Investment Profile

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

