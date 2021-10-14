AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 943 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 64.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 2.1% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,608,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,393,000 after acquiring an additional 32,441 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Whirlpool by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,492,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,826,000 after purchasing an additional 30,160 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,105,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,976,000 after purchasing an additional 36,029 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 577,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,806,000 after buying an additional 82,087 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 3.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 328,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,270,000 after buying an additional 9,559 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total transaction of $223,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total transaction of $98,757.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WHR opened at $198.25 on Thursday. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $171.33 and a 12 month high of $257.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $215.86 and a 200-day moving average of $224.43. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.83.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.00 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WHR. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.17 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.86.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

