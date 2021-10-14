AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in TC Energy by 54.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in TC Energy by 65.3% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. 69.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRP. CIBC upped their target price on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.25.

NYSE TRP opened at $51.59 on Thursday. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $38.80 and a twelve month high of $53.65. The stock has a market cap of $50.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 16.25%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.6917 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.94%.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

