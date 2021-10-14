AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 969 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 47.2% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.67.

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

DUK stock opened at $100.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.75. The company has a market cap of $77.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $85.56 and a twelve month high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

