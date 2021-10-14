Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Takes $355,000 Position in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Clearwater Paper at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,752,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,543,000 after buying an additional 200,411 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 412.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 10,734 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 290.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 131,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after buying an additional 97,870 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 34.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 83,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after buying an additional 21,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 10.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,954,000 after buying an additional 25,298 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE CLW opened at $38.82 on Thursday. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $45.81. The company has a market capitalization of $647.91 million, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.12.
CLW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Clearwater Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.
Clearwater Paper Profile
Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.
