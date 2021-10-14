Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Takes $355,000 Position in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Clearwater Paper at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,752,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,543,000 after buying an additional 200,411 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 412.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 10,734 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 290.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 131,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after buying an additional 97,870 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 34.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 83,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after buying an additional 21,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 10.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,954,000 after buying an additional 25,298 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CLW opened at $38.82 on Thursday. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $45.81. The company has a market capitalization of $647.91 million, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.12.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $406.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 8.82%. On average, analysts forecast that Clearwater Paper Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Clearwater Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

