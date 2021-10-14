Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 123.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,641 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXC. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 100.0% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Exelon by 81.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Mizuho upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.50 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $49.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.58, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $38.35 and a 1 year high of $50.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

