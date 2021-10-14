Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 3,222 QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,222 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in QAD by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,062,593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,747,000 after purchasing an additional 27,390 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QAD by 22.2% in the second quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 642,157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,880,000 after buying an additional 116,675 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of QAD by 10.1% in the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 257,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,377,000 after buying an additional 23,494 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of QAD by 13.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 208,693 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,167,000 after buying an additional 24,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QAD in the second quarter worth about $17,093,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.98% of the company’s stock.

Get QAD alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QADA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. William Blair downgraded QAD from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

NASDAQ QADA opened at $87.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.10 and a beta of 1.33. QAD Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.33 and a twelve month high of $89.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.20 and a 200 day moving average of $80.19.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $84.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.67 million. QAD had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 2.11%. Equities analysts predict that QAD Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QAD Company Profile

QAD, Inc provides enterprise software solutions for global manufacturing companies primarily in the automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, technology, industrial products, and life sciences industries. Its applications provide critical functionality for managing manufacturing resources and operations within and beyond the enterprise, enabling global manufacturers to collaborate with their customers, suppliers and partners.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QADA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA).

Receive News & Ratings for QAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.