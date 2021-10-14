Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MP. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MP Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MP Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in MP Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in MP Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 68.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MP Materials alerts:

In other MP Materials news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,095,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $37,930,087.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $5,725,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MP. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of MP Materials from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MP Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Shares of MP Materials stock opened at $32.59 on Thursday. MP Materials Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $51.77. The company has a quick ratio of 13.41, a current ratio of 13.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.14 and a beta of 4.34.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $73.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.60 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP).

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.