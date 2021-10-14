Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,631 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 376.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.71.

JKHY opened at $164.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $171.09 and a 200 day moving average of $165.45. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.01, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.60. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.65 and a 52-week high of $179.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $450.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.08 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 17.72%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.66%.

In other news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson bought 169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $175.12 per share, with a total value of $29,595.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

