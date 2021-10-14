Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) Sets New 1-Year High at $65.77

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $65.77 and last traded at $63.74, with a volume of 2051 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.77.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.35.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $395.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.00 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 79.93%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter worth $19,253,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter worth $424,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter worth $650,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter worth $1,840,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter worth $502,000. 61.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

