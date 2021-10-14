Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) Sets New 1-Year High at $65.77

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $65.77 and last traded at $63.74, with a volume of 2051 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.77.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.35.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter worth $19,253,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter worth $424,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter worth $650,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter worth $1,840,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter worth $502,000. 61.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR)
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.
