AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $55.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ALLIANCE CAP MANAGEMENT L.P. provides diversified investment management services, primarily to pension funds, endowments, foreign financial institutions, and to individual investors. “

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

Separately, Citigroup increased their target price on AllianceBernstein from $54.50 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.00.

AB stock opened at $50.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.39. AllianceBernstein has a 1-year low of $28.61 and a 1-year high of $52.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.53.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $881.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.20 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 8.21%. On average, equities analysts predict that AllianceBernstein will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AB. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in AllianceBernstein by 61.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.21% of the company’s stock.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AllianceBernstein (AB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.