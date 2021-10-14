AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.23

Shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.23 and traded as low as $12.19. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund shares last traded at $12.19, with a volume of 95,448 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.23.

Get AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.0655 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AWF. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 86.7% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 882,590 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,458,000 after acquiring an additional 409,902 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 7.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 989,831 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $12,382,000 after purchasing an additional 72,219 shares in the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 2.0% in the first quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,143,488 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $37,250,000 after purchasing an additional 61,580 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 1.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,114,138 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $38,958,000 after purchasing an additional 58,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 59.8% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 139,588 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 52,243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:AWF)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and secondarily-capital appreciation. It invests, without limit, in securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies as well as those denominated in the U.S. dollar. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.