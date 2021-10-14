Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) is Owls Nest Partners IA LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Owls Nest Partners IA LLC grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,903 shares during the quarter. Allegiant Travel makes up about 8.4% of Owls Nest Partners IA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC owned 0.52% of Allegiant Travel worth $18,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 86.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $278.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.45.

In other Allegiant Travel news, COO Scott Sheldon sold 1,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total value of $364,310.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,118,285.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total transaction of $330,800.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,728,514.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel stock traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $192.77. 430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,026. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.82 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $119.26 and a fifty-two week high of $271.29.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.62. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $472.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.93 million. Research analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

