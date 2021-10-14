Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Shares Gap Up to $26.14

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $26.14, but opened at $27.07. Alkami Technology shares last traded at $27.14, with a volume of 500 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALKT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alkami Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.48. The company has a current ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 12.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.44 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael D. Hansen sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $3,056,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,584,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Bohanon sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $685,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,571 shares of company stock worth $6,140,581 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKT. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new stake in Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $668,092,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,837,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,515,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,343,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,281,000. 40.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alkami Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

