Algert Global LLC Purchases New Stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,620,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $383,317,000 after purchasing an additional 29,444 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,608,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $382,466,000 after buying an additional 61,393 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,274,000 after buying an additional 52,276 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 594.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,029,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,185,000 after buying an additional 880,841 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 949,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,746,000 after buying an additional 11,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARNA. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.13.

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Amit Munshi bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.91 per share, with a total value of $52,910.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $1,051,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,748.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $151,510. Insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

ARNA traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.54. 1,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 15.28 and a current ratio of 15.28. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.50 and a 12-month high of $90.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.19. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 0.49.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.20) by ($0.20). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

