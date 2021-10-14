Algert Global LLC Makes New $689,000 Investment in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Orion Engineered Carbons at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,316,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,125,000 after acquiring an additional 270,429 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 16.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,196,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,762,000 after acquiring an additional 596,349 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 9.2% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,619,457 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,656,000 after acquiring an additional 220,052 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 1.1% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,526,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,970,000 after acquiring an additional 27,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 17.5% in the second quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 2,127,605 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,403,000 after acquiring an additional 317,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OEC traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.81. 743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,180. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $22.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.95 and its 200-day moving average is $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 53.58% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $400.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.80 million. Analysts predict that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

OEC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Orion Engineered Carbons Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

