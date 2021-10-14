Algert Global LLC Acquires Shares of 13,281 Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 13,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 9.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CHCT traded up $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $48.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,766. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 12-month low of $42.63 and a 12-month high of $52.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.68 and a 200-day moving average of $48.44.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 4.92%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.433 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently 83.98%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

