Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 880,900 shares, a growth of 158.6% from the September 15th total of 340,600 shares. Approximately 10.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ALF opened at $5.85 on Thursday. Alfi has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $22.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.74.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Alfi during the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Alfi during the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alfi during the 2nd quarter valued at $432,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alfi during the 2nd quarter valued at $983,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alfi during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Alfi, Inc provides interactive intelligent artificial intelligence and machine learning software solutions. Alfi, Inc was formerly known as Lectrefy, Inc and changed its name to Alfi, Inc in January 2020. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

