Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alexco Resource Corp. is a precious metals exploration company with a silver focus and a growing environmental services business. The Company conducts mineral exploration in Canada, primarily in Yukon, and performs reclamation and remediation services at mine sites using its rights to certain patents and the expertise acquired by its officers. “

Get Alexco Resource alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Alexco Resource from $3.90 to $3.70 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th.

NYSEAMERICAN:AXU opened at $1.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 0.96. Alexco Resource has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $3.45.

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 million. Alexco Resource had a negative net margin of 213.41% and a negative return on equity of 8.65%. Equities research analysts predict that Alexco Resource will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alexco Resource during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexco Resource in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alexco Resource in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexco Resource in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mark Stevens acquired a new stake in shares of Alexco Resource in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

About Alexco Resource

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties. It operates through the following business segments: Reclamation Management; Mining; and Corporate and Other. The Environmental Services segment include clean-up of historical liabilities of the Keno Hill Silver District through ERDC under a contract with the Federal Government of Canada.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alexco Resource (AXU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alexco Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexco Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.