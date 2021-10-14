Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

Shares of ALEX opened at $23.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 91.77 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Alexander & Baldwin has a 52-week low of $11.55 and a 52-week high of $24.31.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 2.43%. On average, equities analysts expect that Alexander & Baldwin will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 6.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 39.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 12.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 90,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 9,898 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 6.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 273,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after buying an additional 15,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 29.9% during the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 799,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,639,000 after buying an additional 184,130 shares in the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

See Also: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.