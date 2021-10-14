Alchemy Pay Price Up 1.5% This Week (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. In the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0616 or 0.00000107 BTC on exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a total market capitalization of $194.63 million and approximately $29.86 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.61 or 0.00210728 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.93 or 0.00121173 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.12 or 0.00133638 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003838 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002311 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,157,787,878 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

