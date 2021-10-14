Akzo Nobel’s (AKZOY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Akzo Nobel from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akzo Nobel from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.00.

OTCMKTS AKZOY opened at $36.44 on Wednesday. Akzo Nobel has a 52-week low of $31.88 and a 52-week high of $44.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.01.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 9.34%. As a group, analysts forecast that Akzo Nobel will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company that engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.

