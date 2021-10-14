Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akero Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing transformational treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other serious metabolic disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of AKR-001, for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, which are in clinical stage. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AKRO. Bank of America initiated coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akero Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.50.

Shares of AKRO opened at $22.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.19. The stock has a market cap of $768.71 million, a PE ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 0.56. Akero Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.66 and a 12 month high of $34.87.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.11). As a group, analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, CFO William Richard White sold 4,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $97,835.23. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,718 shares in the company, valued at $170,027.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $364,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,941 shares of company stock worth $650,260 in the last 90 days. 7.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 29.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 107.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 60.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

