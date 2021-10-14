Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Acquired by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 819,439 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $80,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,757,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,016 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 21,781 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 124,747 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $14,546,000 after buying an additional 38,559 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.73.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total value of $711,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 13,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,417.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 3,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $432,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,140,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,503,840 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $102.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.04. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.64 and a 12 month high of $124.91. The company has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.43.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $852.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.52 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

