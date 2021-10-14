Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential downside of 8.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ABNB. Gordon Haskett raised Airbnb from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Airbnb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.56.

ABNB traded up $1.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $174.85. 18,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,153,696. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.11. The firm has a market cap of $109.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.27. Airbnb has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $219.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 122,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $17,123,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.29, for a total value of $4,032,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,477,941 shares of company stock worth $222,969,514. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 81.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 568.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the second quarter valued at $27,000. 25.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

