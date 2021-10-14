Air France-KLM’s (AFLYY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air France-KLM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Air France-KLM currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of $5.50.

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

Shares of AFLYY stock opened at $4.69 on Wednesday. Air France-KLM has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $6.88. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.22.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($2.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Air France-KLM will post -9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. Its activities include cargo, aeronautics maintenance, and other air transport related activities, such as catering and charter services. The firm operates through the following segments: Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.