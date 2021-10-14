Air Canada (TSE:AC) Given “Market Perform” Rating at Raymond James

Air Canada (TSE:AC)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AC. BMO Capital Markets set a C$25.45 price objective on Air Canada in a research note on Monday, July 26th. ATB Capital set a C$25.45 price objective on Air Canada in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Cormark set a C$25.45 price objective on Air Canada in a research note on Monday, July 26th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$33.00 target price on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$27.29.

Shares of AC stock traded up C$0.03 on Thursday, reaching C$23.08. 1,059,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,591,392. The stock has a market cap of C$8.26 billion and a PE ratio of -1.71. Air Canada has a one year low of C$14.48 and a one year high of C$31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,209.01, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$23.90 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.24.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 23rd. The company reported C($3.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($2.54) by C($0.52). The company had revenue of C$837.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$859.45 million. On average, research analysts expect that Air Canada will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Arielle Meloul-Wechsler sold 7,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.51, for a total transaction of C$165,110.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,165 shares in the company, valued at C$215,469.15. Also, Senior Officer Craig Landry sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.29, for a total value of C$214,965.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$414,376.65.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

