Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $22.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Agrify Corporation is a developer of advanced and proprietary precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace. Agrify Corporation is based in BURLINGTON, Mass. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AGFY. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Agrify from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Agrify from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Agrify from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGFY opened at $20.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a current ratio of 7.20. Agrify has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $35.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.02 and a 200-day moving average of $16.26.

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 million. As a group, analysts expect that Agrify will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Raymond Nobu Chang sold 42,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $1,309,277.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Agrify by 171.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 5,583 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Agrify by 22.7% in the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 168,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 31,115 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agrify in the second quarter worth $494,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agrify in the second quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Agrify in the second quarter worth $1,776,000. Institutional investors own 15.47% of the company’s stock.

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace primarily in the United States. It offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

