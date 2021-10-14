AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) Short Interest Update

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, a drop of 78.9% from the September 15th total of 182,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Shares of AGL Energy stock opened at $4.58 on Thursday. AGL Energy has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $9.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.94.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AGL Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.55 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

AGL Energy Ltd. is an integrated renewable energy company, which engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Markets, Integrated Energy, and Investments. The Customer Markets segment includes retailing of electricity, gas, solar, and energy efficiency products and services.

