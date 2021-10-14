AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Given New $156.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $156.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AGCO from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on AGCO from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AGCO from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AGCO from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AGCO currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $147.36.

NYSE AGCO opened at $125.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.57. AGCO has a 1-year low of $74.76 and a 1-year high of $158.62.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 6.94%. On average, analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $242,147.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,814.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $698,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 125,590 shares in the company, valued at $17,366,585.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in AGCO by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 3,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in AGCO by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in AGCO by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in AGCO by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 37,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

