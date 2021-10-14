Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Takes Position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 8.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,026,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,698,000 after buying an additional 447,433 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 137.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,728,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,820,000 after buying an additional 1,577,813 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 9.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,324,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,552,000 after buying an additional 203,607 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 15.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,140,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,610,000 after buying an additional 151,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 9.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,141,000 after buying an additional 97,742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTLA traded up $7.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $132.70. The company had a trading volume of 13,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,194. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of -46.47 and a beta of 2.14. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.17 and a 1-year high of $202.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.14.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.01% and a negative net margin of 442.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, Director John F. Crowley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total value of $298,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 3,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total value of $627,177.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 294,803 shares of company stock valued at $45,679,690 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NTLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.50.

Intellia Therapeutics Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

